Texans' Alfred Blue: Will start if Miller can't play Sunday
Blue is first in line to start and handle most of the snaps at running back Sunday against the Cowboys if Lamar Miller (chest) is inactive, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Bill O'Brien classified Miller's status as a game-time decision Friday, which came after the Texans' lead back managed only a limited practice session. While working behind Miller this season, Blue has handled 29 carries, producing 116 yards and a score. The 27-year-old would be in store for his most substantial role to date if Miller is sidelined in Week 5, but it may be tough to justify rolling with Blue in lineups. The Texans and Cowboys won't kick off Sunday until 8:20 p.m. EDT, so clarity on Miller's situation may not come until after the first two waves of games have already begun.
