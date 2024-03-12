Al-Shaair is in line for a three-year, $34 million deal with the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.
The linebacker finished with a career-high 163 tackles on a one-year contract with the Titans in 2023. Al-Shaair also recorded 102 tackles with the 49ers in 2021.
