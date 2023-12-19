Al-Shaair recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss versus the Texans.
Al-Shaair posted a double-digit tackle total for the third straight game in Week 15. He's tied for sixth in the league in that category with three weeks left in the season, making him a great IDP option for Week 16 versus the Seahawks.
More News
-
Titans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Good to go Sunday•
-
Titans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Late addition to injury report•
-
Titans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Another double-digit tackle outing•
-
Titans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Titans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Available Sunday•
-
Titans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Picks up injury designation•