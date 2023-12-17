Al-Shaair (illness) is active for Sunday's contest against the Texans.
Al-Shaair was a late addition to the Titans' injury report Saturday after picking up an illness, but he'll suit up for Sunday's AFC South clash. In his first year in Tennessee, Al-Shaair has a career-high 124 tackles (64 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in 13 games this season.
