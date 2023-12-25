Al-Shaair posted eight tackles (four solo), including two for loss, in Sunday's Week 16 loss to Seattle.

Al-Shaair led the Titans in stops Sunday, though his three-week streak of double-digit tackles was snapped. It's been a career year for the linebacker in his first campaign with Tennessee, as he's up to 145 total tackles (75 solo) on the campaign. Through Sunday, that's good for fifth-best in the NFL.