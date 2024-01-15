Al-Shaair recorded 163 total tackles (84 solo), two sacks, four passes defended and one fumble recovered across 17 games with the Titans in 2023.

Al-Shaair joined the Titans on a one-year deal before the 2023 season and showed the ability to handle a full defensive workload. He was on the field for a career-best 1,048 snaps and topped 100 tackles for the second time in five professional seasons. Al-Shaair will be entering his age-26 campaign, and even at a position that has been devalued in the modern NFL, he should be able to land a relatively significant contract.