Al-Shaair was added to the injury report Saturday due to an illness and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Al-Shaair has been a key member of the Titans' insider linebacker corps, tallying double-digit stops on six occasions this season. His absence would benefit the likes of Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce and would force Luke Gifford and Otis Reese into more significant roles.