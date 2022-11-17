Cooks (hip/wrist) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
After playing 65 percent of the Texans' snaps on offense while finishing with 42 total yards on five touches in his return from a one-game absence in last Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants, Cooks showed up on Houston's first Week 11 injury report as a non-participant. Though the Texans are now listing Cooks with a hip issue in addition to the lingering wrist injury, his ability to take every rep at Thursday's practice confirms that his absence Wednesday was most likely for maintenance purposes. He looks on track to fill his typical high-volume role in the Houston passing attack this weekend against the Commanders.