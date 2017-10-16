Miller caught both of his targets and scored on a one-yard touchdown pass in Week 6's 33-17 win over the Browns.

Miller, who had been a healthy scratch the last two weeks, was a distant fourth in terms of snap count (seven of 66 offensive snaps) and finished with minus-5 receiving yards. The touchdown reception was a glorified handoff, as quarterback Deshaun Watson shoveled him the ball as he came in motion. When the Texans are operating their standard offense, Miller's not a regular target.