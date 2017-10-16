Texans' Braxton Miller: Activated, scores TD in Week 6 win
Miller caught both of his targets and scored on a one-yard touchdown pass in Week 6's 33-17 win over the Browns.
Miller, who had been a healthy scratch the last two weeks, was a distant fourth in terms of snap count (seven of 66 offensive snaps) and finished with minus-5 receiving yards. The touchdown reception was a glorified handoff, as quarterback Deshaun Watson shoveled him the ball as he came in motion. When the Texans are operating their standard offense, Miller's not a regular target.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Can help team, per coach•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Scratched for second straight week•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Inactive Sunday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Falls behind Ellington•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Modest involvement in Week 2 victory•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Targeted once in Week 1 loss•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.