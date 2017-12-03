Texans' Braxton Miller: Exits Sunday's game
Miller was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with a concussion.
With Bruce Ellington having exited the contest with a hamstring injury and Will Fuller out with cracked ribs, the Texans' wideout depth is taxed to the point that RB Andre Ellington has seen some receiver reps Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
