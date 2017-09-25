Miller caught one of four targets for 15 yards in Houston's 36-33 loss to New England in Week 3.

Miller played just 37 snaps, down from 63 in each of the first two weeks, and appears to have fallen behind Bruce Ellington on the wideout depth chart. Not only did Ellington start the game, he played 70 of 71 offensive snaps and had seven targets (four catches) with a touchdown. Until Will Fuller (collarbone) returns, Miller has a chance as the third wideout, but his prospects aren't looking bright at the moment. He has three catches for 25 yards through three games.