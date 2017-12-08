Miller (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

With Bruce Ellington (hamstring) placed on injured reserve and Will Fuller (ribs) set to rejoin the lineup, Houston's receiving corps will look much different than it did last week. Prior to the concussion, Miller had finally been picking up some steam with nine catches for 114 yards on 10 targets the past two weeks. Once healthy, he'll likely step back in as the No. 3 receiver, a role that will fall to some combination of Chris Thompson, Cobi Hamilton, DeAndrew White and Andre Ellington on Sunday against the Niners.