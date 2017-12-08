Texans' Braxton Miller: Ruled out with concussion
Miller (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
With Bruce Ellington (hamstring) placed on injured reserve and Will Fuller (ribs) set to rejoin the lineup, Houston's receiving corps will look much different than it did last week. Prior to the concussion, Miller had finally been picking up some steam with nine catches for 114 yards on 10 targets the past two weeks. Once healthy, he'll likely step back in as the No. 3 receiver, a role that will fall to some combination of Chris Thompson, Cobi Hamilton, DeAndrew White and Andre Ellington on Sunday against the Niners.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...