Miller did not catch his lone target in Houston's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville in Week 1.

While Miller was fully cleared to play Sunday, he had been dealing with an ankle injury since the first preseason game. Between the injury and the poor performance by quarterback Tom Savage, Miller was just a bit player in the game. With a new starting quarterback -- rookie Deshaun Watson -- expected under center in Week 2 on Thursday in Cincinnati, there could be a different mix of targets.