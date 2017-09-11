Texans' Braxton Miller: Targeted once in Week 1 loss
Miller did not catch his lone target in Houston's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville in Week 1.
While Miller was fully cleared to play Sunday, he had been dealing with an ankle injury since the first preseason game. Between the injury and the poor performance by quarterback Tom Savage, Miller was just a bit player in the game. With a new starting quarterback -- rookie Deshaun Watson -- expected under center in Week 2 on Thursday in Cincinnati, there could be a different mix of targets.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Not limited by ankle•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Tentative for opener•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Misses second straight preseason tilt•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Won't play Saturday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Nursing ankle sprain•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...