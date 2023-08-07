Kirksey has been sidelined the last few days due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.
Kirksey has been replaced by rookie Henry To'oTo'o on the first-team defense. Kirksey is expected to return as the Texans' starting middle linebacker.
