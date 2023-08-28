The Texans are releasing Kirksey (hamstring) on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kirksey has a lengthy history of IDP value, including last season when he piled up 124 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions as a 17-game starter for Houston. His release isn't a total shock, as the Texans have decent linebacker depth and stand to save at least a few million dollars with the move. Kirksey turns 31 on Thursday and should get calls from other teams soon enough.