The Texans are releasing Kirksey (hamstring) on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Kirksey has a lengthy history of IDP value, including last season when he piled up 124 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions as a 17-game starter for Houston. His release isn't a total shock, as the Texans have decent linebacker depth and stand to save at least a few million dollars with the move. Kirksey turns 31 on Thursday and should get calls from other teams soon enough.
