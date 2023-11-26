Pierce (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 12 contest versus Jacksonville, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pierce has missed three straight games due to an ankle injury and came into this weekend deemed questionable to play Sunday, but it appears that he's doing well enough to suit up against the Jaguars. That doesn't necessarily mean that he'll return to a lead-back role, however -- in addition to Pierce potentially needing some time to settle back in following the injury and multi-week absence, Devin Singletary may have put himself in position to hold onto the starting job by racking up 262 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks. Pierce had been struggling prior to going down with the injury, averaging just 3.0 yards on 109 rushes and scoring just once through seven games.