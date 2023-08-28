Pierce started Houston's final preseason game Sunday, rushing five times for 30 yards (no targets) in a 17-13 exhibition win over the Saints.

Pierce bounced back from a lackluster exhibition debut against Miami last week, doubling his yardage output on one less carry. The second-year back received the first backfield touch after doing the same in his previous outing. Mike Boone handled receiving duties while sharing the second-half touches with Devin Singletary. It is clear that Pierce is the top dog in Houston's new-look backfield heading into a Week 1 matchup against Baltimore.