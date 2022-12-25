Mills completed 17 of 28 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Texans. He added four rushes for eight yards.

Mills had very little production for the majority of the game, but he led two scoring drives late in the contest during which he accounted for 103 of his yards. That culminated with a six-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with only three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. While Mills played a key role in the Texans' victory, he has failed to top 200 passing yards in four consecutive matchups while totaling five touchdowns.