Carter is re-signing an undisclosed contract with the Texans.

When injuries pilled up on the Texans' receiving corps last season, Carter was thrust into a slot role and caught 20 of 23 targets for 195 yards in seven games. The 25-year-old also was prominent on special teams, racking up 221 kick return yards and 146 punt return yards. Carter will likely return to his depth role as a wide receiver and return man on special teams in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories