White failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 45-7 loss to Jacksonville.

White served as the Texans' third wideout for a second straight week, but with subpar quarterback play, that meant little beyond DeAndre Hopkins (13 targets) and Will Fuller (five targets). If Braxton Miller (concussion) is cleared in time for Week 16 against the Steelers, White will be go back to a minor role that includes return duty on special teams.