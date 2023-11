Stingley (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is set to return to the field in the Texans' Week 10 matchup with the Bengals, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stingley was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, and he did not waste any time proving he is ready to return. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably take on cornerback responsibilities opposite Shaquill Griffin.