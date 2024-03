Stingley recorded 39 tackles, 13 passes defensed and five interceptions over 11 regular-season games in 2023.

Stingley, a second-year cornerback and 2022 first-round draft pick, suffered a Week 3 hamstring that created issues for the defense early on, but upon his return Week 10, Stingley made an impact. He had interceptions in three straight games, including the Week 13 win over the Broncos. Stingley will return as Houston's top cornerback in 2024.