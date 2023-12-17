Singletary rushed the ball 26 times for 121 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Titans. He added four receptions on five targets for 49 yards.

Singletary dominated work out of the Texans backfield, as Dameon Pierce saw only one total touch. Singletary took advantage of the absence of Jeffery Simmons (knee) along the typically stout Tennessee defensive line, ripping off three runs for double-digit yards. His biggest gain of the day came on a 41-yard reception in overtime, which set up the game-winning field goal. Singletary now has over 100 yards from scrimmage in three of his last six games -- two of which came with Pierce sidelined -- and he has established himself as the clear lead back in the Houston backfield heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Browns.