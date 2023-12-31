Singletary rushed the ball 16 times for 80 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans. He added three catches on three targets for six yards.

Singletary's volume bounced back relative to his Week 16 performance, though he was once again affected by game script. He saw only half of the Texans' 14 rushing attempts in the final two quarters with the team in control of the game, which limited his final stat line. While Singletary will maintain a lead in touches over Dameon Pierce, he has now been held under 100 total yards in five of his last six games.