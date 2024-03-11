Singletary is slated to sign a three-year deal with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Singletary's looming three-year pact with New York is a $16.5 million agreement that could be worth up to $19.5 million. The 26-year-old, who had 216 carries for 898 yards and four TDs to go along with 30 catches for 193 yards in 17 regular-season games with the Texans in 2023, steps into a situation where he'll be called upon to help fill in for the departure of Saquon Barkley (Eagles). It's a role that should yield enough touches for Singletary -- who profiles as the team's lead back at this stage -- to merit fantasy lineup consideration in 2024.