Singletary rushed the ball nine times for 22 yards in Saturday's 34-10 loss to the Ravens. He added five receptions on six targets for 48 yards.

Game script and a tough matchup combined to mute Singletary's production on the ground. However, he finished third on the team in targets and was effective as a pass catcher, with two of his five receptions going for double-digit gains. With the performance, Singletary recorded at least three receptions in five of his final six games. He's set to hit free agency this offseason and helped his market by tallying 1,091 yards from scrimmage with four total touchdowns across 17 games with the Texans.