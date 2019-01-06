Foreman had one carry for three yards and was targeted once in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card round loss to the Colts.

Foreman, who missed the first 12 games of the season due to his recovery from a ruptured Achilles, was active for just the second game since his return Week 14. The history of players returning from similar injuries is not encouraging, particularly for running backs, per this study in the journal Foot & Ankle International. That doesn't mean he can't be an impact player in 2019, but fantasy owners should proceed with caution.