Foreman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Foreman was inactive for last week's win over Arizona due to personal reasons and will be in street clothes again Sunday, while Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson split backfield duties. With Herbert and Johnson banged up earlier in the season, Foreman had a strong stretch from Weeks 6-10, totaling 81 rushing attempts for 351 yards and three scores while securing seven catches for 47 yards and an additional score. Barring an injury to Herbert and/or Johnson, it'd be surprising to see Foreman available for Chicago's regular-season finale in Green Bay next week.