Foreman (personal) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Foreman missed this past Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a personal matter, which allowed Khalil Herbert to dominate the Bears backfield to the tune of 21 touches for 121 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on a 51 percent snap share. Meanwhile, rookie Roschon Johnson had 12 touches for 53 total yards on 46 percent of the snaps. With Foreman back in the saddle Wednesday with no practice limitations, though, his presence may throw a wrench into the breakdown of reps between the trio Sunday against the Falcons.