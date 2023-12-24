Foreman (personal), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Foreman returned to practice as a limited participant after missing Thursday's session due to a personal matter, but despite not being listed with any health-related issue, the veteran running back isn't expected to suit up against Arizona. His expected absence provides a clearer path to Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson to dominate Chicago's backfield opportunities. Official word on Foreman's status will arrive with the release of the Bears' inactive list 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.