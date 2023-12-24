Foreman (personal) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Cardinals.

Foreman made a midweek appearance on the Bears' Week 16 practice report Thursday as a non-participant due to a personal matter. He then returned to drills one day later as limited but still entered the weekend as questionable for Sunday's contest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Foreman wasn't in line to play, and that has come to fruition. With Foreman out, Chicago's backfield will be manned by the combo of Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert.