Foreman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Foreman will thus close out his first Bears campaign as a healthy scratch on consecutive weeks, and having missed the last three games overall since he also sat out Week 16 due to a personal issue. Foreman's absence Sunday tees up Khalil Herbert to once again serve as the top option in the ground attack, while rookie Roschon Johnson should fill his usual complementary role.