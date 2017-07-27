Foreman talked about his recent arrest when he addressed reporters after the Texans' first practice Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman feels he'll be exonerated once details emerge in the case, in which he was charged with possession of marijuana and an unlawful handgun, but also acknowledged learning "there are certain things and people I can't always involve myself with." The rookie is in position to be the Texans No. 2 back, but the incident has head coach Bill O'Brien keeping a closer eye on him. "He's a very talented guy, but he's young, and he's learning. He's got to learn what pro football's all about, what it means to be a Houston Texan relative to playing football, practicing and meeting. We're going to work closely with him," the coach said.