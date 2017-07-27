Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Lesson learned
Foreman talked about his recent arrest when he addressed reporters after the Texans' first practice Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Foreman feels he'll be exonerated once details emerge in the case, in which he was charged with possession of marijuana and an unlawful handgun, but also acknowledged learning "there are certain things and people I can't always involve myself with." The rookie is in position to be the Texans No. 2 back, but the incident has head coach Bill O'Brien keeping a closer eye on him. "He's a very talented guy, but he's young, and he's learning. He's got to learn what pro football's all about, what it means to be a Houston Texan relative to playing football, practicing and meeting. We're going to work closely with him," the coach said.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Drug tests come back negative•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Taken into custody Sunday•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Signs with Houston•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Returns to practice•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Sidelined during first OTA•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Focused on conditioning•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...