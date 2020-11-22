Johnson rushed 10 times for 15 yards and caught three of five targets for another 20 in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Johnson's averaging a dreadful 2.8 YPC this season, which has capped his production despite three consecutive weeks of double-digit attempts as the lead back in David Johnson's (concussion) absence. David will have to miss at least one more game before he's eligible to come off IR, which should leave Duke with a hefty Thanksgiving workload against a Lions defense that has struggled to contain running backs. C.J. Prosise was the only other Houston running back to touch the ball in this one, and he finished with an uninspiring 12 scrimmage yards on three carries and two catches.