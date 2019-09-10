Texans' Duke Johnson: Totals 90 yards

Johnson rushed nine times for 57 yards and caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Monday night's 30-28 loss to the Saints.

Johnson's rushing total was supported by a long gain of 32 yards during the fourth quarter, marking Johnson's best run since his 2015 rookie season. Despite that uncharacteristic effort, Johnson still trailed newly acquired teammate Carlos Hyde, who finished with 10 carries for 81 yards. Per usual, though, Johnson made an impact through the air, which should keep him regularly involved in the Texans' backfield going forward, particularly on later downs and/or in passing situations.