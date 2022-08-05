Pitre has been practicing with the top defensive unit early in camp, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pitre put on a show Friday, lunging for a tipped pass to record his first interception of camp. Houston head coach Lovie Smith said the No. 37 overall pick in the 2022 draft is blending in then offered conflicting statements about the rookie's role, referring to Pitre as "one of our starting safeties" before telling reporters he isn't "giving out any starting spots." It sounds like Smith wants Pitre to start and will evaluate his progress throughout the preseason before committing to him as a No. 1 safety.