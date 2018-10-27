Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Will miss weeks
Joseph will miss at least a few weeks after an MRI revealed a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee and a high-ankle sprain, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Joseph suffered the injuries during Thursday's win over the Dolphins. Although he'll miss multiple weeks, Joseph in fact may only miss one game. He won't play in Denver on Nov. 4, and then it's the team's bye week before the schedule resumes Nov. 18 against Washington.
