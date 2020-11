Akins caught five of six targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Akins re-emerged as the top tight end target, amassing more than Darren Fells (three) and Pharaoh Brown (two) combined. The 11 targets for the position group was the most since Week 2 and could be a sign of things to come should Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (quadriceps) miss significant time. With a short week to prepare for Thursday's meeting in Detroit, Akins could be in line for significant targets.