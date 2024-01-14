Akins was not targeted while playing 16 of 71 offensive snaps in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff loss to the Texans.

Akins finished up a quiet first season with the Browns; he had fewer than two targets in 13 of 18 games. For the regular season, Akins caught 15 of 23 targets for 132 yards with zero touchdowns. He was signed to a two-year contract during the offseason, which made sense given his history with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder); however, he was never able to rekindle any of their on-field chemistry. Most of that was by design -- Cleveland had several other priority weapons on offense -- and part of that was the quarterback's gimpy shoulder. He's under contract for 2024 at a relatively affordable wage and could elevate to the primary backup to David Njoku, as Harrison Bryant will become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.