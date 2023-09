Akins caught his lone target for two yards in Monday's 26-22 loss to the Steelers in Week 2.

Thus far, Akins has not been a high-volume target for quarterback Deshaun Watson, his former quarterback when the pair were in Houston. The tight end's snap count dropped from 23 in Week 1 to nine in Week 2. The rosy offseason scenario, which painted Akins vaulting Harrison Bryant (26 snaps Monday) to become the No. 2 tight end and rekindle the chemistry he had with Watson, has not yet materialized.