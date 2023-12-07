Akins played 12 of the Browns' 71 snaps on offense and recorded a six-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams.

Akins technically drew a start Sunday after the Browns opened their first possession with a three-tight end set, but the 31-year-old still ranked comfortably behind David Njoku (59) and Harrison Bryant (31) in snaps on the day. While he spent the previous five seasons in Houston, Akins showed some occasional prowess as a pass catcher, but he's unlikely to produce splashy receiving lines in Cleveland so long as Njoku and Bryant are both available.