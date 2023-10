Akins caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to Baltimore in Week 4.

Akins has not seen much playing time through the first four weeks and is third on the tight end depth chart. Sunday's effort was the first time with multiple targets, but the game is not indicative of how the Browns view their offense. Cleveland was missing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, which resulted in usage patterns being skewed and reduced production across the board. The Browns are off Week 5.