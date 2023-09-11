Akins caught his lone target for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-3 win over Cincinnati in Week 1.
Akins was reunited with his former quarterback in Houston, Deshaun Watson, but it didn't lead to a big day for the tight end. Instead, it was Harrison Bryant (two catches, one TD, 27 snaps) getting more time on the field and targets than Akins. It's a long season and things could change. Cleveland threw the ball only 29 times on a rainy day more suited for running, but there is an expectation that Watson will do more with his arm when conditions are more favorable.
