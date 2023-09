Akins played 13 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans in Week 3.

Other than a couple of catches over the first two weeks, Akins' reunion with quarterback Deshaun Watson has made little impact in the Browns' offense. After being on the field for 23 snaps (32 percent) in season opener, he's played a combined 22 snaps (14 percent) in Weeks 2 and 3.