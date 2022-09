Akins recorded three receptions on four targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears.

Akins was active for the first time this season, and he took advantage by hauling in a four-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter. He also chipped in a 25-yard catch to begin the second half. It's unclear whether the Texans will promote Akins to the active roster again in Week 4, but he made the case for a larger role with his strong performance.