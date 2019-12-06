Play

Akins (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Akins popped up on the Texans' injury report after practicing in limited fashion Thursday, but he upgraded to full participation during Friday's session. His ability to take every rep in the final practice of the week likely means he won't face any restrictions Sunday, so expect Akins to once again split the tight-end snaps with Darren Fells, as is typically the case.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories