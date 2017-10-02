Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Another productive week
Fairbairn made all three of his field-goal attempts and 6-of-7 extra-point kicks in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee in Week 3.
Fairbairn's missed extra point was the lone demerit on what was otherwise a fantastic day for the Texans. The rookie placekicker, who is a perfect 9-of-9 on field goals this season, has accounted for 31 points over the last two weeks, vaulting him into fifth in scoring among the league's kickers. Since Deshaun Watson has taken over as the starting quarterback, the offense has taken off, making Fairbairn worthy as a weekly starter.
