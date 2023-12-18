Fairbairn converted four of four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Titans in Week 15.

Fairbairn, who was back on the active roster after missing five games due to a quadricep injury, won the game with a 54-yard field goal as time expired in overtime. He had earlier nailed a 53-yarder and a couple of chip shots to keep Houston within striking distance. The kicking game wavered during the stretch when Matt Ammendola replaced Fairbairn, but it looks like Houston's reliable leg is back and ready. Fairbairn's made 22 of 23 field-goal attempts (five of six from beyond 50) and all 15 extra-point kicks.