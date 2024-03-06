Fairbairn agreed Wednesday with Houston on a three-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

According to Wilson, Fairbairn's deal is expected to be worth $5.3 million annually, which would place him fourth in the league among all kickers. The 30-year-old has spent his entire professional career with the Texans, converting 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts and 92.4 percent of extra-point tries. Fairbairn has attempted exactly six field goals of 50-plus yards in six consecutive seasons, making at least three of those tries each season and 72.5 percent of them for his career. Fairbairn finished third among kickers in fantasy points per game in 2023, though he missed five games in November and December with a quadricep injury.