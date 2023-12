Fairbairn (quad) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Fairbairn remains on injured reserve but looks ready to return this week after missing the last five games with his pulled quad. On the season, Fairbairn has made 18 of 19 field goals and all 14 of his extra points. Matt Ammendola has been filling in at kicker for Houston in Fairbairn's absence.